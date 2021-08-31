Italy Scraps Quarantine for Vaccinated UK Travelers From Tuesday

Italy has canceled the mandatory hotel quarantine for fully vaccinated UK travelers starting Tuesday, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Italy has canceled the mandatory hotel quarantine for fully vaccinated UK travelers starting Tuesday, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said.

The five-day "mini quarantine" for British holidaymakers was introduced on June 21 amid concerns over a more contagious coronavirus variant Delta.

British nationals will now be required to present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours before arriving on the Italian border. The restrictions will remain in place until at least October 25.