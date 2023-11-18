Open Menu

Italy See Off North Macedonia To Close In On Euro 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Italy see off North Macedonia to close in on Euro 2024

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Italy took a big step towards qualification for Euro 2024 on Friday after an eventful 5-2 win over North Macedonia.

Federico Chiesa struck twice in the first half after Matteo Darmian nodded the hosts into an early lead. Giacomo Raspadori and Stephan El Shaarawy secured the three points late on and two second-half strikes from Jani Atanasov threatened a tense night for the Azzurri.

The win at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome moved Italy into second in Group C behind already-qualified England.

It means that Luciano Spalletti's team need only draw against third-placed Ukraine in Leverkusen on Monday to book a place in next summer's tournament in Germany.

"The important thing is that we won.

We conceded two goals that I don't think we deserved to concede," said Chiesa.

"We are more positive under Spalletti, and that means we take a few more risks in defence. We showed that we wanted to dominate the play and we deserved to win."

Qualifying would help the European champions bury the ghosts of last year's traumatic failure to qualify for a second straight World Cup.

North Macedonia had become Italy's bogey team after denying Italy a spot in Qatar and drawing the previous group match in September.

Italy, missing a host of players to either injury or suspension, thought they had taken the lead in the 13th minute when Raspadori dinked home from Jorginho's beautifully weighted pass.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Threatened Qatar Germany Rome Lead Italy Macedonia Euro September From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

1 hour ago
 Investigation underway through NADRA to trace ghos ..

Investigation underway through NADRA to trace ghost employees: Mubeen Jumani

11 hours ago
 NCSW to host National Women Trade Fair on Dec 11

NCSW to host National Women Trade Fair on Dec 11

11 hours ago
 Alcaraz dreaming of ATP Finals triumph as Djokovic ..

Alcaraz dreaming of ATP Finals triumph as Djokovic awaits in semis

11 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets US ambassador to EU in Brussels

Pak envoy meets US ambassador to EU in Brussels

11 hours ago
People to vote for PML-N to complete many developm ..

People to vote for PML-N to complete many development Engineer Khurram Dastagir ..

11 hours ago
 Stocks struggle to end week on high note

Stocks struggle to end week on high note

11 hours ago
 BHC declares former MPA’s disqualification null ..

BHC declares former MPA’s disqualification null and void

11 hours ago
 KP CM inspects services delivery outlets in Swabi ..

KP CM inspects services delivery outlets in Swabi district

11 hours ago
 Death anniversary of Shafi Muhammad observed

Death anniversary of Shafi Muhammad observed

11 hours ago
 PM grieved over death of Gohar Ayub Khan

PM grieved over death of Gohar Ayub Khan

11 hours ago

More Stories From World