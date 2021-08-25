Italy Seeks to Finish Afghan Evacuations by August 31 - Prime Minister

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Tuesday that his government would seek to evacuate Italians and Afghan allies by the end of this month.

The premier said it was necessary to "maintain a contact channel even after the August 31 deadline" and guarantee safe transit through Afghanistan, his cabinet quoted him as saying at the G7 virtual summit.

"Furthermore, we must ensure right from the start that international organizations have access to Afghanistan after the deadline," Draghi said.

Italy will use resources it set aside for Afghan security forces to send humanitarian aid to those in need, he said.

The Italian premier urged G7 countries to seek the help of G20 members who can influence the situation on the ground, including Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and India.