UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Seeks To Prevent Libyan Scenario In Venezuela, Sets Hopes On Oslo Talks - Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 12:41 PM

Italy Seeks to Prevent Libyan Scenario in Venezuela, Sets Hopes on Oslo Talks - Lawmaker

Italy does not want to let the Libyan scenario repeat itself in Venezuela and hopes that talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition in Norway will be successful, Vito Petrocelli, the president of the Italian Senate's Foreign Affairs Commission, told Sputnik

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Italy does not want to let the Libyan scenario repeat itself in Venezuela and hopes that talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition in Norway will be successful, Vito Petrocelli, the president of the Italian Senate's Foreign Affairs Commission, told Sputnik.

Since May, Norway has hosted two rounds of talks between the representatives of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and opposition, led by Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself Venezuela's interim president in January.

"From the very beginning we have been strongly calling for dialogue in particular the Montevideo mechanism established thanks to the initiative of Mexico and Uruguay � in order to avoid a new error (crime) such as the Libyan case that speaks for itself. That is why we follow with a lot of hope the meetings held between the government and the Venezuelan opposition in Oslo, and we are convinced that this is the right path to take," Petrocelli said.

The lawmaker, who is a member of Italy's Five Star Movement (M5S), reaffirmed the political party was against foreign-imposed regime change in Venezuela.

"Unlike the previous Italian governments, we keep our word no matter how strong the external pressure is - as it was also the case with the Memorandum of understanding with China on the new Silk Road project," he stressed.

In May, Guaido said he was considering asking the United States to intervene in Venezuela in the wake of a failed coup attempt. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has accused Guaido of being a US puppet.

Dozens of countries around the world have endorsed Guaido, and called on Maduro to step down and for a new election to be organized. China, Bolivia, Russia, Turkey and numerous others have, in turn, voiced their support for Maduro as Venezuela's only legitimate president.

Related Topics

Election Senate World Russia Turkey China Norway Oslo Montevideo Italy Bolivia United States Mexico Venezuela Uruguay January May From Government Silk Road Opposition

Recent Stories

Raheel Sharif gets one-year extension as IMCTC hea ..

8 minutes ago

PAL to pay tribute late Shuakat Manzoor in musical ..

5 minutes ago

World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought be ..

5 minutes ago

Malnutrition claims 7 more lives in Thar

5 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather expected in most parts of country

5 minutes ago

Blogger Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.