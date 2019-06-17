Italy Seeks to Prevent Libyan Scenario in Venezuela, Sets Hopes on Oslo Talks - Lawmaker

Italy does not want to let the Libyan scenario repeat itself in Venezuela and hopes that talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition in Norway will be successful, Vito Petrocelli, the president of the Italian Senate's Foreign Affairs Commission, told Sputnik

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Italy does not want to let the Libyan scenario repeat itself in Venezuela and hopes that talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition in Norway will be successful, Vito Petrocelli, the president of the Italian Senate's Foreign Affairs Commission, told Sputnik.

Since May, Norway has hosted two rounds of talks between the representatives of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and opposition, led by Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself Venezuela's interim president in January.

"From the very beginning we have been strongly calling for dialogue in particular the Montevideo mechanism established thanks to the initiative of Mexico and Uruguay � in order to avoid a new error (crime) such as the Libyan case that speaks for itself. That is why we follow with a lot of hope the meetings held between the government and the Venezuelan opposition in Oslo, and we are convinced that this is the right path to take," Petrocelli said.

The lawmaker, who is a member of Italy's Five Star Movement (M5S), reaffirmed the political party was against foreign-imposed regime change in Venezuela.

"Unlike the previous Italian governments, we keep our word no matter how strong the external pressure is - as it was also the case with the Memorandum of understanding with China on the new Silk Road project," he stressed.

In May, Guaido said he was considering asking the United States to intervene in Venezuela in the wake of a failed coup attempt. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has accused Guaido of being a US puppet.

Dozens of countries around the world have endorsed Guaido, and called on Maduro to step down and for a new election to be organized. China, Bolivia, Russia, Turkey and numerous others have, in turn, voiced their support for Maduro as Venezuela's only legitimate president.