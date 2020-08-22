UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Sees Over 1,000 New Coronavirus Cases In A Day

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 09:32 PM

Italy sees over 1,000 new coronavirus cases in a day

Italy recorded 1,071 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the worst daily number since lockdown was lifted in May, the health ministry reported on Saturday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Italy recorded 1,071 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the worst daily number since lockdown was lifted in May, the health ministry reported on Saturday.

The ministry's figures showed that three people died from disease caused by the virus, bringing total deaths to 35,430 in Italy since the pandemic began. Total infections number 258,136.

Related Topics

Died Italy May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Jack Sherman, early guitarist for Chili Peppers, d ..

2 minutes ago

Police, Rangers conducts joint flag demonstration ..

3 minutes ago

India Condemns China, Pakistan Over Kashmir Remark ..

17 minutes ago

French Justice Minister Condemns Desecration of WW ..

17 minutes ago

IOK political parties sign Gupkar Declaration-II

17 minutes ago

Chief commissioner holds meeting with religious sc ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.