Italy sees over 1,000 new coronavirus cases in a day

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Italy recorded 1,071 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the worst daily number since lockdown was lifted in May, the health ministry reported on Saturday.

The ministry's figures showed that three people died from disease caused by the virus, bringing total deaths to 35,430 in Italy since the pandemic began. Total infections number 258,136.