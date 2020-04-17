UrduPoint.com
Italy Sees Record Number Of Recoveries From COVID-19 Over Past Day - Official

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 11:50 PM

Italy has registered the lowest increase in the number of active coronavirus cases and the highest number of recoveries over the past day, the head of the country's civil protection agency said Tuesday

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Italy has registered the lowest increase in the number of active coronavirus cases and the highest number of recoveries over the past day, the head of the country's civil protection agency said Tuesday.

"The total number of active cases as of today is 106,962, which means there has been a rise of 355 since yesterday," Angelo Borrelli said at a press conference.

The increase in the number of active cases is the lowest since March 27, according to the statistics.

Borrelli added that pressure on medical facilities continues to decrease, as the number of patients in intensive care units fell by 124 over the past day.

"Today we registered 575 new deaths," he said.

Thus, the total number of the epidemic's victims reached 22,745.

The number of recoveries was 2,563 over the past day, bringing their total number to 42,727. It is the highest daily number of recoveries registered in the country so far.

