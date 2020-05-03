Italy Sees Smallest Daily Coronavirus Death Toll Since Mid-March

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Italy rose by 174 on Sunday, the smallest daily addition since mid-March, the figures published by the civil protection agency showed.

The death toll has climbed to 28,884.

It rose by 474 on Saturday, when health authorities added previously unreported cases to the tally. The peak was reported on March 27 when 969 people died.

The total number of those infected since the start of the outbreak in the country in February increased by 1,389 to 210,717 in the past day. The number of recovered patients rose by 1,740 to 81,654.