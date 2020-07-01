UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Seizes 14 Tonnes Of IS-made Amphetamines From Syria

Muhammad Irfan 26 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:52 PM

Italy seizes 14 tonnes of IS-made amphetamines from Syria

Italian police said Wednesday they have seized a world record 14-tonne haul of amphetamines made by a terrorist group in Syria

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Italian police said Wednesday they have seized a world record 14-tonne haul of amphetamines made by a terrorist group in Syria.

The drug, in the form of 84 million Captagon tablets, was worth about one billion Euros, police said in a statement, describing the operation as "the biggest seizure of amphetamines in the world".

"We know that the Islamic State finances its terrorist activities mainly by trafficking drugs made in Syria which in the past few years has become the world's largest producer of amphetamines," the statement added.

The shipment was hidden in three containers found in the port of Salerno, just south ofNaples.

Related Topics

Terrorist World Police Syria Drugs Salerno Billion Million

Recent Stories

SEHA opens National Screening Centres on Fridays a ..

33 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Costa Rica review ..

33 minutes ago

Etihad Airways supports UAE’s humanitarian aid m ..

33 minutes ago

Hope Probe a source of pride in country’s histor ..

33 minutes ago

Al Owais: Relationship between the government and ..

2 hours ago

DoH employs mathematical model to address foreseea ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.