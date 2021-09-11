UrduPoint.com

Italy Seizes 500 Counterfeit Francis Bacon Works

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 12:40 AM

Italy Seizes 500 Counterfeit Francis Bacon Works

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Italian law enforcement seized 500 presumably fake works attributed to famous UK artist Francis Bacon, along with cash and other valuables worth about $3.5 million, the Financial Guard and Carabinieri Art Squad said in a joint statement on Friday.

Five people were charged with criminal conspiracy to authenticate and circulate fake works of art, fraud and money laundering, after the investigation, launched in 2018. From March to May 2020, thirteen works of art were identified as authentically by Bacon. The probe then focused on financial flows of the works' owner and revealed suspicious operations.

"A scrupulous reconstruction of the financial flows, associated with fraudulent sales, reveals that the group in order to impede the identification of the illegal origin of funds used a company based in the UK, from where, after covering operations redistributed them [funds] to various suspects, directly or through national and foreign companies, based in the UK, Spain and Poland," the statement read.

Comprehensive technical analysis of the confiscated works proved the fraudulent nature of 500 of them, worth $2.1 million, with other assets estimated at $1.65 million.

Francis Bacon (1909-92) is famous for his triptychs, one of which, Three Studies of Lucian Freud, sold for $84.6 million in 2013 in New York, making it one of the ten most expensive paintings ever sold at auction.

Related Topics

Company New York Spain United Kingdom Poland Money March May Criminals 2018 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

France pleads EU to see nuclear as Green

France pleads EU to see nuclear as Green

24 seconds ago
 Guterres Says New UN Mandate for Afghanistan Not P ..

Guterres Says New UN Mandate for Afghanistan Not Possible Amid Lack of Predictab ..

25 seconds ago
 Prof Dr Aziz Qureshi dies of COVID-19 in LUH

Prof Dr Aziz Qureshi dies of COVID-19 in LUH

27 seconds ago
 US Envoy for N. Korea to Discuss Korean Peninsula ..

US Envoy for N. Korea to Discuss Korean Peninsula Denuclearization in Tokyo - St ..

30 seconds ago
 European Parliament Groups Agree on Strongly-Worde ..

European Parliament Groups Agree on Strongly-Worded Russia Report

27 minutes ago
 32 more detected positive for corona in Balochista ..

32 more detected positive for corona in Balochistan

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.