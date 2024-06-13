Open Menu

Italy Seizes Decrepit Ship Used To Lodge G7 Police

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Italy seizes decrepit ship used to lodge G7 police

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Italian police have seized a rundown cruise ship that was lodging officers working the G7 summit before widespread complaints prompted their transfer to hotels, a union said Wednesday.

The COISP police union published a statement Wednesday saying the "Mykonos Magic" vessel was seized by police in Brindisi, in the southern region of Puglia, after "numerous public complaints".

The ship "was hosting over 2,500 police agents, gathered in Puglia for G7 security", COISP Secretary General Domenico Pianese said.

He cited "terrible sanitary conditions: dirty and damaged accommodation, unusable toilets, dilapidated showers, flooded cabins".

On Monday, another union, the SILF, said the police had been "packed like mice" inside the cruise ship, prompting Italy's department for public security to confirm Tuesday that they were being moved to hotels because of the "hygienic-sanitary conditions".

According to La Repubblica daily, the ship's broken air-conditioners meant the officers had to sleep with their cabin doors open as temperatures topped 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit), while water dripped from ceilings.

Police were also forced to wait in long queues to be fed cold meals, the newspaper said.

The accommodations aboard the vessel, formerly a Costa Cruises ship but now owned by the Greek ferry operator Seajets, stood in sharp contrast with those awaiting the leaders from the Group of Seven advanced nations, who will gather at a luxurious beachside resort for the G7 talks.

Police and soldiers across Italy have been deployed to the area for the three-day summit beginning Thursday at the five-star Borgo Egnazia resort between Bari and Brindisi on the Adriatic coast.

Related Topics

Police Water Bari Brindisi Italy From

Recent Stories

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

19 seconds ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

21 seconds ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

3 minutes ago
 Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & ..

Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division

3 minutes ago
 Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation D ..

Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25

3 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior ..

Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25

3 minutes ago

Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..

3 minutes ago
 LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ..

LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehb ..

Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar

9 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provi ..

Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas

9 minutes ago
 Budget aims to shield middle, lower classes with k ..

Budget aims to shield middle, lower classes with key relief measures: says PM Co ..

28 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to observe Eid holida ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to observe Eid holidays from June 17 to 19

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World