Italy seizes IS-made drugs worth one billion euros

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Italian police said Wednesday they had seized a 14-tonne haul of amphetamines made by the Islamic State group in Syria, calling it the biggest seizure of such drugs in the world.

The drug, in the form of around 84 million Captagon tablets hidden inside industrial goods within containers, was worth about one billion Euros ($1.12 billion), and intended to be sold on the European market "to finance terrorism," the finance police of Naples said in a statement.

"We know that the Islamic State finances its terrorist activities mainly by trafficking drugs made in Syria which in the past few years has become the world's largest producer of amphetamines," the statement said.

Police said three suspect containers had arrived at the port of Salerno, just south of Naples, containing large cylindrical paper rolls for industrial use as well as industrial machinery.

Cutting open the paper rolls and metal gearwheels with chainsaws, police found them filled with tablets imprinted with two semi-cirles, the symbol of Captagon. Video images taken by police showed pills spilling out of the rolls and wheels as they were forced opened.

"This is the largest seizure of amphetamines in the world," police said.