UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Seizes IS-made Drugs Worth One Billion Euros

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 05:27 PM

Italy seizes IS-made drugs worth one billion euros

Italian police said Wednesday they had seized a 14-tonne haul of amphetamines made by the Islamic State group in Syria, calling it the biggest seizure of such drugs in the world

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Italian police said Wednesday they had seized a 14-tonne haul of amphetamines made by the Islamic State group in Syria, calling it the biggest seizure of such drugs in the world.

The drug, in the form of around 84 million Captagon tablets hidden inside industrial goods within containers, was worth about one billion Euros ($1.12 billion), and intended to be sold on the European market "to finance terrorism," the finance police of Naples said in a statement.

"We know that the Islamic State finances its terrorist activities mainly by trafficking drugs made in Syria which in the past few years has become the world's largest producer of amphetamines," the statement said.

Police said three suspect containers had arrived at the port of Salerno, just south of Naples, containing large cylindrical paper rolls for industrial use as well as industrial machinery.

Cutting open the paper rolls and metal gearwheels with chainsaws, police found them filled with tablets imprinted with two semi-cirles, the symbol of Captagon. Video images taken by police showed pills spilling out of the rolls and wheels as they were forced opened.

"This is the largest seizure of amphetamines in the world," police said.

Related Topics

Terrorist World Police Syria Drugs Salerno Naples Market Billion Million

Recent Stories

We move towards a human rights apocalypse in IOJK: ..

18 minutes ago

NA discusses future of archives post-COVID-19

31 minutes ago

OIC Calls for Resumption of Negotiations on GERDto ..

33 minutes ago

MOMA to prepare National Plan of Action for Marine ..

59 seconds ago

Nahyan Mubarak launches #TweetForTolerance competi ..

1 hour ago

Terrorists targeted Pakistan’s economy: Mian Zah ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.