Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Italian police said Monday they had seized weapons including an air-to-air missile during raids on far-right extremist groups.

Neo-Nazi propaganda was also seized during the raids in several cities against Italians suspected of aiding pro-Russian rebels fighting Ukrainian troops in Donbass, it said in a statement.