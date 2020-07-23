UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Senator Launches Bid To Quit EU With 'Italexit'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 05:13 PM

Italy senator launches bid to quit EU with 'Italexit'

An Italian senator on Thursday launched a political party aimed at taking Italy out of the European Union, just after Rome clinched a whopping coronavirus recovery fund deal with the bloc

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :An Italian senator on Thursday launched a political party aimed at taking Italy out of the European Union, just after Rome clinched a whopping coronavirus recovery fund deal with the bloc.

Gianluigi Paragone, a former tv journalist, presented his "Italexit" party two days after a London meeting with Brexit Party head Nigel Farage, who was instrumental in Britain's decision to quit the EU.

Paragone pointed to a survey by pollster Piepoli Institute from the end of June, which found that around seven percent of Italians would likely vote for a party campaigning to leave the EU.

"Consensus will only grow further, in line with the lies Europe tells us," he said.

Political analyst and poll expert Renato Mannheimer said Italians' feelings on the EU had "swung widely over the past few months... though we remain the country that trusts Brussels the least".

A perceived initial failure on the bloc's part to respond quickly to the coronavirus pandemic in Italy enraged and disappointed the population, but since then, support for the EU has risen again, he said.

A 750-billion euro recovery package agreed by EU leaders, with a large slice earmarked for Italy, would boost support further.

"Most Italians don't want to leave the EU. Only around 30 percent -- rising to 40 percent in some moments -- say yes to leaving," Mannheimer told AFP. That figure rises slightly for Italians in favour of quitting the eurozone.

"I don't believe Paragone's party can build a large enough following for Italexit," he said.

Paragone, who has previous ties to far-right leader Matteo Salvini's League party, was elected with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, but left soon after it formed a government with the pro-European Democratic Party (PD) last year.

Related Topics

Europe Vote European Union Brussels London Rome Italy Euro Brexit June TV From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

At least 20 people injured in Parachinar market bl ..

15 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on &#03 ..

16 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 54,000 addition ..

31 minutes ago

Productive families accomplish 300 projects in 201 ..

31 minutes ago

RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on &#03 ..

31 minutes ago

Turkmenistan has been granted the observer status ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.