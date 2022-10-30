Italy Sends 2 Dozen of Self-Propelled Howitzers to Ukraine - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) The Italian government has donated "20 to 30" M109L self-propelled howitzers to Kiev as part of the fifth military aid package, Italian media reported on Sunday.

Italy has already provided Ukraine with M113 armored personnel carriers, six PzH 2000 howitzers, and two multiple launch rocket systems as part of the previous four packages, the la Repubblica newspaper reported, adding that the specific contents of the packages remain classified.

According to the newspaper, the supply of military aid allowed the former government of Italy, headed by Mario Draghi, to get a significant political role in the international solution to the Ukrainian crisis, and now the government of Giorgia Meloni must decide whether to continue the deliveries or not.