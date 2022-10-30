UrduPoint.com

Italy Sends 2 Dozen Of Self-Propelled Howitzers To Ukraine - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Italy Sends 2 Dozen of Self-Propelled Howitzers to Ukraine - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) The Italian government has donated "20 to 30" M109L self-propelled howitzers to Kiev as part of the fifth military aid package, Italian media reported on Sunday.

Italy has already provided Ukraine with M113 armored personnel carriers, six PzH 2000 howitzers, and two multiple launch rocket systems as part of the previous four packages, the la Repubblica newspaper reported, adding that the specific contents of the packages remain classified.

According to the newspaper, the supply of military aid allowed the former government of Italy, headed by Mario Draghi, to get a significant political role in the international solution to the Ukrainian crisis, and now the government of Giorgia Meloni must decide whether to continue the deliveries or not.

Related Topics

Ukraine Kiev Italy Sunday Media Government

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands ..

Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakist ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

7 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabw ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.