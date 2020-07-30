UrduPoint.com
Italy Sends Doctors to Albania to FIght COVID-19, Serbia, Azerbaijan Next - Authorities

Italy is sending a team of medical specialists, face masks and sanitary materials to Albania to help in its fight against COVID-19, the Italian Civil Protection Department said on Thursday, adding that similar cargo will be delivered to Serbia and Azerbaijan

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Italy is sending a team of medical specialists, face masks and sanitary materials to Albania to help in its fight against COVID-19, the Italian Civil Protection Department said on Thursday, adding that similar cargo will be delivered to Serbia and Azerbaijan.

"The first group of five doctors specializing in the treatment of patients with Covid-19 is leaving today from the town of] Bari on a flight provided by the Guardia di Finanza [militarized police force, part of the Ministry of Economy and Finance] to Tirana, where it will operate for a period of 15 days," the statement reads.

The decision was made following the request for international assistance from a number of foreign countries to counteract the effects of the virus and prevent it from spreading further, according to the department.

"In addition to the staff, a load of masks and other medical material has been prepared for Albanian hospitals," it said.

"Remembering the generosity shown to Italy in the most acute phase of the emergency, the Italian government is also organizing assistance teams for Serbia and Azerbaijan that will leave in the coming days," the statement adds.

Italy was one of the first countries in Europe hit by the novel coronavirus. The situation stabilized in May. Over the last few months, the number of daily new cases has not been exceeding several hundred.

