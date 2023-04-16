UrduPoint.com

Italy Sends Two Dozen M109L Self-Propelled Howitzers To Ukraine - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Italy Sends Two Dozen M109L Self-Propelled Howitzers to Ukraine - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) Italy is seemingly shipping by rail to Ukraine around 20 M109L self-propelled howitzers, Italian media report, citing footage shot by eyewitnesses at a railway station in the city of Udine in the northeast of the country.

The clip appears to show a train carrying around 20 self-propelled howitzers mounted on special transport wagons moving at a speed of around 5-10 km/h (3.1-6.2 m/h), la Repubblica and Corriere della Sera newspapers reported. The weapons did not appear to have any insignia or identification numbers. The Corriere della Sera daily identified the cargo as 155 mm M109L self-propelled howitzers, adding that several similar howitzers had already been transferred to Kiev in October 2022.

Italian Minister for Parliamentary Relations Luca Ciriani confirmed to the Rai news 24 broadcaster that the weapons in question were on their way to Ukraine. These howitzers are part of a military assistance package approved by the government of ex-Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, which was in power until October 2022, the official said.

Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns.

In January, the Italian parliament approved a government decree stipulating the continuation of military aid to Ukraine in 2023. In February, the government greenlit a sixth package of military aid to Ukraine. Although the exact types of weapons provided under these packages are classified, Italian media report that the latest round included an air defense system and drones, while the previous ones featured heavy armored vehicles and heavy artillery equipment.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Parliament Vehicles Udine Kiev Italy January February October Media Government Weapon

Recent Stories

Minister of Education discusses role of education ..

Minister of Education discusses role of education in achieving sustainable devel ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police links ballistic identification networ ..

Dubai Police links ballistic identification network with Interpol database

1 hour ago
 UAE is among largest international investors in Br ..

UAE is among largest international investors in Brazil: Chairman of UAE Chambers

1 hour ago
 ADCB, Al Hilal Bank sign partnership with Bank of ..

ADCB, Al Hilal Bank sign partnership with Bank of London and the Middle East

2 hours ago
 Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation all ..

Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation allocates AED10 million in suppor ..

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in MENAP Finance Ministers and Ce ..

UAE participates in MENAP Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.