Italy Sentences Woman To 11 Years For Managing Migrant NGO Scam - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 11:52 PM

A Milan court on Wednesday sentenced a woman to 11 years in prison over a scam involving four non-governmental organizations which falsified documents required by migrant reception services, the ANSA news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) A Milan court on Wednesday sentenced a woman to 11 years in prison over a scam involving four non-governmental organizations which falsified documents required by migrant reception services, the ANSA news agency reported.

Daniela Giaconi was convicted of managing the illegal system run by the NGOs. She was arrested in July 2019.

Nine other defendants in the case received prison terms of up to eight years and six months.

In addition, investigators managed to recover almost 9 million Euros ($10.7 million) from the scam.

