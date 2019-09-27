UrduPoint.com
Italy Should Cut Financial Support For Countries Refusing To Take Migrants Back - Lawmaker

Italy Should Cut Financial Support for Countries Refusing to Take Migrants Back - Lawmaker

Italy should limit financial support to the countries that refuse to take back their economic migrants, Edmondo Cirielli, Quaestor of the Italian Chamber of Deputies and member of the Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) party, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Italy should limit financial support to the countries that refuse to take back their economic migrants, Edmondo Cirielli, Quaestor of the Italian Chamber of Deputies and member of the Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) party, told Sputnik in an interview.

"Of course, they [migrants] should be sent to their countries of origin. And almost all the countries where they come from get a lot of money from Italy in terms of economic cooperation. And if they don't take their people back, then we should cut their money," Cirielli said.

The lawmaker criticized Germany and France for only agreeing to take war refugees, while about 85 percent of illegal migrants come to Europe for economic reasons.

European countries have been experiencing a large-scale migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing crises in their home countries in the middle East and North Africa. The migrants are attempting to reach EU countries through various routes, including via Spain, Italy, Greece, Turkey and the Balkans.

