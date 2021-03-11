Italy Significantly Amends Vaccination Plan, Makes It Mandatory for All Regions - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The Italian Health Ministry and the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) have made significant amendments to the national vaccination plan that has required all regions to stick to its provisions and introduced five new priority groups, media reported on Thursday.

According to the ANSA news agency, before the amendments were made, regions had provided different social groups with prioritized access at their discretion, with the southern city of Palermo having attached lawyers to priority groups. According to the media reports, a new version of the plan envisages that all Italian regions should strictly adhere to the health ministry's recommendations concerning the citizens that must receive doses first.

While, the amended plan still focuses on the vaccine distribution among elderly citizens, health care workers, patients and employees at care homes, it has designated five new priority groups, including disabled persons and people with severe diseases, news outlets said.

According to the reports, the plan also stipulates that the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine is to be delivered 10-15 days after the first jab, while the Pfizer and Moderna shots will still be injected at a 21-day interval.

Italy hopes to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the population and achieve herd immunity by the fall. Over 1.8 million Italians have already received both coronavirus shots, according to the AIFA.

The country has confirmed over 3 million COVID-19 cases, with just under 100,000 deaths so far since the beginning of the pandemic. Over the last 30 days, Italy registered 431,366 new infections, according to the Italian National Institute of Health.