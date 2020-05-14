UrduPoint.com
Italy Studying Options To Set Up Tourist Corridors With Germany, Russia, China - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:10 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The Italian government is working on restoring summer tourism that has been suspended in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and studying opportunities to establish special corridors for tourists from Germany, Russia and China, media reported on Thursday, citing government sources.

According to Corriere della Sera, the Italian authorities decided to resume the flow of tourists from Germany following the news about the readiness of Croatia and Slovenia to open borders for foreign guests.

Since Russian and Chinese tourists largely contribute to Italy's tourism revenues, which account for 13 percent of the Italian GDP, Rome is also mulling over special corridors for these nations, the media added.

The fact that Russia is currently ranks second in the world in terms of the COVID-19 cases, maximum observance of precautionary measures will be required in receiving tourists from Russia, the media outlet said.

According to the newspaper, the "tourist axis" with Germany, China and Russia can become operational as early as in June.

Earlier in May, Marina Lalli, vice-president of the Italian travel and tourism federation, told Sputnik that Italian tourism industry may have lost up to 66 billion Euros ($72 billion) this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was unlikely to see any growth before 2023.

According to the Italian Government Tourist board, the number of airline tickets booked for arrival in Italy in the summer fell by 68.5 percent. In addition, the agency reported that the flow of tourists from Russia since the beginning of the year dropped by 54 percent.

Since early May, Italy has entered a so-called Phase Two of coronavirus emergency, which means a gradual reopening and lifting of the lockdown limitations. Parks and villas have been reopened for visitors, but beaches still remain closed.

