UrduPoint.com

Italy Supports Accelerating Accession Of Balkan States To EU - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Italy Supports Accelerating Accession of Balkan States to EU - Foreign Minister

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Italy supports the bids of Balkan states for membership in the European Union and wants to accelerate the process so as to not let these countries become "a sphere of influence" of non-European states, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday.

"This territory (the Balkans) neighbors our country. We call for speeding up the process of the accession of all Balkan states that are candidates in the EU. We do not want these countries to become a sphere of influence of non-European countries whose interests do not align with ours," Tajani said at the ambassadors conference held in the Italian Foreign Ministry.

Last week, the minister stated that Italy intended to hold a business forum and conference on the Balkans to discuss different economic and political initiatives in the region.

The European Union has adhered to its policy of supporting the gradual integration of the Western Balkan states with the bloc for many years. In July 2013, Croatia became the first of the region's countries to join the union. As many as five Balkan states - Albania, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina - have been granted official candidate status. The European Union demands that all countries first undergo certain reforms to meet the bloc's standards during the official negotiating process.

Related Topics

Business European Union Albania Italy Bosnia And Herzegovina Serbia Croatia Macedonia July All

Recent Stories

Pervaiz Elahi will not remain CM as declaration is ..

Pervaiz Elahi will not remain CM as declaration is passed: Rana Sanaullah

50 minutes ago
 Islamabad police investigate break-in at Shiffa Yo ..

Islamabad police investigate break-in at Shiffa Yousafzai's home

1 hour ago
 Controversial Tweet case: Court turns down bail pl ..

Controversial Tweet case: Court turns down bail plea of Senator Azam Swati

2 hours ago
 LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to a ..

LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to appoint focal person

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intel ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intelligence based information

5 hours ago
 Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.