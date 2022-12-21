Italy Supports Accelerating Accession of Balkan States to EU - Foreign Minister

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Italy supports the bids of Balkan states for membership in the European Union and wants to accelerate the process so as to not let these countries become "a sphere of influence" of non-European states, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday.

"This territory (the Balkans) neighbors our country. We call for speeding up the process of the accession of all Balkan states that are candidates in the EU. We do not want these countries to become a sphere of influence of non-European countries whose interests do not align with ours," Tajani said at the ambassadors conference held in the Italian Foreign Ministry.

Last week, the minister stated that Italy intended to hold a business forum and conference on the Balkans to discuss different economic and political initiatives in the region.

The European Union has adhered to its policy of supporting the gradual integration of the Western Balkan states with the bloc for many years. In July 2013, Croatia became the first of the region's countries to join the union. As many as five Balkan states - Albania, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina - have been granted official candidate status. The European Union demands that all countries first undergo certain reforms to meet the bloc's standards during the official negotiating process.