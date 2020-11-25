Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio reaffirmed on Wednesday his country's support for the UN-led political process for Syrian reconciliation, specifically with regard to facilitating the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio reaffirmed on Wednesday his country's support for the UN-led political process for Syrian reconciliation, specifically with regard to facilitating the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee.

"Regarding Syria, Italy continues to support the UN-led political process in Geneva, and Italy upholds its political efforts to make progress in the work of the Constitutional Committee, as well as on all other issues, starting from the release of detainees," Di Maio said at the 2020 MED Dialogues, an annual high-level conference co-led by the Italian Foreign Ministry and the Italian Institute for International Political Studies in Rome.

This year's edition � the sixth � is held remotely due to COVID-19.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee was formed last October following many rounds of mediation by the United Nations and other international intermediaries seeking intra-Syrian reconciliation on the back of a decade-long conflict.

The 150-member committee brings together an equal representation of the government, opposition and civil society to draft a new constitution for Syria as part of the comprehensive UN-backed peace process.