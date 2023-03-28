UrduPoint.com

Italy Suspects Russian Special Services Helped Arrested Governor's Son Escape - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Italy Suspects Russian Special Services Helped Arrested Governor's Son Escape - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) The son of the governor of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory, Artem Uss, who was arrested in Italy on the US request, managed to escape from house arrest thanks to a number of accomplices allegedly connected with Russian special services, Italian media reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Artem Uss was arrested on a US warrant in MIilan on October 17, 2022. Alongside four other Russian citizens, he was accused of money laundering and evasion of sanctions. Uss pleaded not guilty and rejected voluntary extradition to the United States. On March 21, the Milan Appeals Court made the decision to extradite him to the US. Two days later, the 40-year old Russian disappeared from the flat in Milan, where he was supposed to stay under house arrest.

The prosecutor's office in Milan, which is investigating the Russian's disappearance, believes that Uss used a mobile phone despite the court ruling, the Corriere della Sera newspaper reported. Investigators are now working on a transcript of calls from this phone, suspecting that Uss was in contact with a network of accomplices. The reports said that it was a cunning operation, forcing investigators to suspect that Moscow's special services played a decisive role in it.

In addition, the media noted that Uss's wife returned to Russia from Italy on March 13. According to the court's decision, which put the Russian under house arrest in early December, only she had the right to see Uss, and after her departure, the permission to deliver food and essentials to his flat was transferred to other people.

On the day of the escape, Uss turned off the electronic monitoring bracelet, after which he left the house with a backpack and fled in a car, the driver of which was waiting for him in a secluded place, the newspaper reported. The owner of the car is a stranger who does not use it, according to the report. Sources close to the investigations told the news outlet that Uss had changed the car a few kilometers (miles) from the place of escape in order to get to the border of one of the neighboring countries, possibly Switzerland or Slovenia.

Investigators have traced numerous accounts of Uss around the world with millions of Euros, the newspaper said, adding that the investigation is now on a clear track, even though Uss is already abroad.

Related Topics

World Governor Moscow Russia Mobile Driver Car Wife Milan Krasnoyarsk Italy United States Slovenia Switzerland Money March October December Border Media From Million Court

Recent Stories

FOCP announces 5-year roadmap focusing on global p ..

FOCP announces 5-year roadmap focusing on global partnerships and outreach

21 minutes ago
 ‘Two judges’ opinion not relevant to election ..

‘Two judges’ opinion not relevant to election case,’ remarks CJP Bandial

21 minutes ago
 ‘I meant threats politically, and not otherwise, ..

‘I meant threats politically, and not otherwise,’ says Rana Sanaullah

42 minutes ago
 UAE, Costa Rica launch preliminary CEPA negotiatio ..

UAE, Costa Rica launch preliminary CEPA negotiations

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan is suffering from economic crisis as well ..

Pakistan is suffering from economic crisis as well as constitutional crisis, a r ..

57 minutes ago
 SEDD, Sharjah Civil Defence replace 5544 Gas Cylin ..

SEDD, Sharjah Civil Defence replace 5544 Gas Cylinders

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.