Italy Suspends Flights To China Over New Coronavirus - Prime Minister
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 03:00 AM
ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Italy has suspended flights to and from China after the first two cases of a new coronavirus had been confirmed in the south European nation, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said.
"Minister of Health [Roberto] Speranza has just ordered to suspend air traffic with China," Conte said at a press conference on late Thursday.
Italy became the 19th nation, which has registered the new coronavirus outside China that is an epicenter of the epidemic.