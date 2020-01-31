UrduPoint.com
Italy Suspends Flights To China Over New Coronavirus - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 03:00 AM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Italy has suspended flights to and from China after the first two cases of a new coronavirus had been confirmed in the south European nation, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said.

"Minister of Health [Roberto] Speranza has just ordered to suspend air traffic with China," Conte said at a press conference on late Thursday.

Italy became the 19th nation, which has registered the new coronavirus outside China that is an epicenter of the epidemic.

