Italy Suspends Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine - Regulator

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) followed suit of other European countries to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

"Aifa has decided to extend the ban on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a temporary precaution throughout the country, pending EMA [European Medicines Agency] announcements. This decision was taken in line with similar measures taken by other European countries," the regulator said.