Italy Taking 'Calculated Risk' In Exiting Coronavirus Lockdown - Conte

Sun 17th May 2020 | 01:20 AM

Italy Taking 'Calculated Risk' in Exiting Coronavirus Lockdown - Conte

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) Italy is taking a calculated risk in easing coronavirus restrictions from next week, knowing full well that infections can start rising again, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Saturday.

"We are ready to enter 'phase two' with a feeling of trust and responsibility. We are facing a calculated risk, knowing that the epidemiological curve could go up again," he said.

Speaking at a press conference, Conte confirmed that restrictions on movement within one region will be lifted and shops, museums, hair and beauty salons, bars and restaurants will reopen on Monday.

Italy plans to reopen borders to EU tourists and abolish the mandatory 14-day quarantine starting June 3. travel between regions will also be restored next month.

Gyms, swimming pools and sports clubs will reopen from May 25, followed by theaters, movie theaters and entertainment facilities for children on June 15.

Italy has so far recorded 224,760 coronavirus cases and 31,763 deaths. The number of new cases increased by 857 in the past day, while fatalities rose by 153, the lowest daily increase since early March.

