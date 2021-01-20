UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Threatens Legal Action Over Pfizer Vaccine Delays

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 04:25 PM

Italy threatens legal action over Pfizer vaccine delays

Italy has threatened to take legal action against pharma giant Pfizer over delays in deliveries of the coronavirus vaccine

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Italy has threatened to take legal action against pharma giant Pfizer over delays in deliveries of the coronavirus vaccine.

"Protecting the health of Italian citizens is not negotiable," Domenico Arcuri, the special commissioner for the pandemic, said in a statement late Tuesday.

A meeting with ministers and regional leaders considered how to protect Italians "in all civil and criminal venues where possible", he said.

"It was unanimously decided that these actions will be taken starting in the next few days." Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine, which was developed at record-breaking speed, was approved for use in the European Union in late December and has been quickly rolled out.

But Pfizer said last Friday it would delay shipments of vaccinations over the next three to four weeks due to works at its key processing plan in Belgium.

The following day, in a joint statement with German vaccine partner BioNTech, the US drugmaker said it had a plan to limit delays of deliveries to one week.

The delays have sparked concern across Europe, which has suffered badly from the pandemic -- with Italy among the worst.

Arcuri said that 29 percent of promised doses were not delivered this week.

"The vaccination campaign cannot be slowed down, even less so for the administration of the second doses for the many Italians who have already been given the first."Italy has so far recorded more than 83,000 deaths from coronavirus and vaccinated more than 1.2 million people.

Related Topics

Europe Threatened German European Union Italy Belgium December Criminals All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Italy prosecutors seek trial for Egyptians over st ..

2 minutes ago

80th meeting of Advance Studies Research Board IUB ..

2 minutes ago

Smart lockdown imposed at two localities of Abbott ..

2 minutes ago

Biden to be sworn in as 46th US president, ending ..

2 minutes ago

Govt borrowing reduced: Mian Zahid Hussain

19 minutes ago

Special Branch personnel shot dead

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.