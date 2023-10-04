Italy throw All Blacks memories into the fire to heal for France

DécinesCharpieu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Italy have healed their shattered confidence after last week's capitulation against New Zealand by throwing their unhappy memories "into the fire" ahead of their must-win Rugby World Cup clash with France, scrum-half Stephen Varney said on Wednesday.

Head coach Kieran Crowley has made five changes to the team that was trounced 96-17 in Lyon last week.

It was the Azzurri's second largest defeat to the All Blacks and their heaviest loss in the Six Nations era.

Some bruised egos needed to be healed before Friday's crunch clash against the hosts, in which victory for the Azzurri would see them qualify for the quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

"We've been quite devastated by our performance," Varney told reporters.

"Going into the week, Kieran brought us in and we needed to get our confidence back.

"We did this thing where we chucked our thoughts into the fire to try to forget about it and take our learnings into this week and I think we've done that well."

At the start of the week, the entire 33-man squad along with staff were given the opportunity to unburden themselves.

"Basically we just wrote our thoughts on a piece of paper and just chucked it into a fire," said Varney.

"I think it's a good way of forgetting about it and moving on because I don't think that performance defined us as a team."

It was a crucial part of the recovery process.

"It was important as a team to mourn the All Blacks match and now we're ready to show how good we can be," said lock Federico Ruzza.