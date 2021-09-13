Italy to Allocate $177Mln for Humanitarian Support to Afghanistan, Region - Di Maio

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Italy will allocate 150 million Euros ($177 million) for humanitarian support to Afghanistan and neighboring countries, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Monday, adding that half of the funding will be sent to Afghanistan.

"Italy has always supported the main humanitarian organizations in Afghanistan and their activities. We are planning to devote additional resources through humanitarian assistance both Afghanistan and neighboring countries for a total amount of 150 million euros. About half of these reserves will be devoted to humanitarian activities in Afghanistan," the minister told the online conference on Afghanistan held in Geneva.