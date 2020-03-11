Italy to Allocate Additional 25 Billion Euros to Fight Coronavirus - Conte

Italy is set to allocate an additional 25 billion euros ($ 28 billion) to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Wednesday

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Italy is set to allocate an additional 25 billion Euros ($ 28 billion) to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Wednesday.

"We have allocated an extraordinary sum of 25 billion euros, not to be used immediately but to be available for use to face all the difficulties of this emergency," Conte said after a meeting with the Council of Ministers.

Italian Finance Minister Roberto Gualtieri added that on Friday Italy would adopt a decree on economic measures amid the coronavirus emergency that would be worth around 12 billion euros.

On Tuesday, Italian Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli said in an interview with Radio Capital that the government was preparing a package of economic measures to support families and businesses amid the coronavirus crisis. The package would suspend payments of utility bills, taxes and mortgages, according to the minister.