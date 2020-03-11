UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy To Allocate Additional 25 Billion Euros To Fight Coronavirus - Conte

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 04:19 PM

Italy to Allocate Additional 25 Billion Euros to Fight Coronavirus - Conte

Italy is set to allocate an additional 25 billion euros ($ 28 billion) to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Wednesday

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Italy is set to allocate an additional 25 billion Euros ($ 28 billion) to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Wednesday.

"We have allocated an extraordinary sum of 25 billion euros, not to be used immediately but to be available for use to face all the difficulties of this emergency," Conte said after a meeting with the Council of Ministers.

Italian Finance Minister Roberto Gualtieri added that on Friday Italy would adopt a decree on economic measures amid the coronavirus emergency that would be worth around 12 billion euros.

On Tuesday, Italian Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli said in an interview with Radio Capital that the government was preparing a package of economic measures to support families and businesses amid the coronavirus crisis. The package would suspend payments of utility bills, taxes and mortgages, according to the minister.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Italy All Government Industry Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Entire nation pays tribute to Wing Commander Noman ..

16 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notified ..

20 minutes ago

Russia's RDIF Launches Infrastructure Fund With Vo ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Says Cabinet, Central Bank ..

20 minutes ago

School Heads Association meeting held in Sargodha

10 minutes ago

Sports festivals in merged area to start in tribal ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.