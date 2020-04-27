Italy to Allow Limited Access to Public Parks From May 4 - Conte

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Italy will reopen access to public parks and allow outdoor sports from May 4 in a partial lockdown lift as the nation recovers from its coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte said on Sunday.

"We will allow access to parks, villas and public gardens but with absolute respect to social distancing rules and only with limited number of entries," Conte said in a televised address.

"From May 4 it will be possible to do physical activities not only next to the home but also further away, but a distance of at least 2 meters must be observed in dynamic sport activities," he added.

The ban on assembling will remain in place both for public and private places, the prime minister said, stressing that for usual physical activities the rule of social distancing would be at least one meter.