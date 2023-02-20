Italy intends to learn more about China's plan for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine and hopes that Beijing will persuade Moscow to start negotiations, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Italy intends to learn more about China's plan for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine and hopes that Beijing will persuade Moscow to start negotiations, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday.

On Saturday, Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi said at the Munich Security Conference that Beijing would draft and present a document by the end of February in which its official position on the Ukraine crisis would be outlined.

"We are waiting to get acquainted with China's draft 12-point peace plan. We will evaluate it and hope ... that the Chinese are taking actions to push Russia to stop the aggression and sit down at the negotiating table," Tajani told reporters on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

According to the minister, Italy is asking "China to help Russia" to start peace talks "instead of giving it military information.

"

Tajani added that this week, the UN General Assembly would present a resolution that "will be an important message of solidarity with Ukraine."

Earlier in the month, a source in the United Nations told Sputnik that the UN General Assembly was discussing a draft resolution on the "principles underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine" that ran along the lines of what Kiev considered to be a "just" world. The draft resolution also reiterates the demand that Russia "immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," according to a copy of the draft resolution obtained by Sputnik.

The UN General Assembly is expected to vote on the resolution at an emergency special session that will resume on February 22.