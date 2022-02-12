UrduPoint.com

February 12, 2022

Italy to Ban Judges Related to Politics From Judiciary Posts - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The Italian cabinet of ministers is considering banning judges who take up politics from resuming their judicial duties, media reported on Friday.

According to Italy's national news agency ANSA, Mario Draghi's cabinet on Friday discussed a draft of a reform of the Italian judiciary's self-governing body, the Supreme Council of Magistrates, according to which judges who are elected to public office such as the Italian or European parliament, regional or town councils, will not be able to return to their positions in the Judiciary once their terms in office are over.

The agency added that the draft reform was drawn up after a series of scandals involving magistrates and politicians accused of influence peddling and corruption dented the credibility of the Italian judiciary.

