UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy To Close All Schools, Universities Over Virus: News Agencies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 07:34 PM

Italy to close all schools, universities over virus: news agencies

Italy is closing all schools and universities from Thursday until mid-March to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Ansa and other Italian news agencies cited government sources as saying

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Italy is closing all schools and universities from Thursday until mid-March to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Ansa and other Italian news agencies cited government sources as saying.

The measure was one of several being considered by the government at a meeting on Wednesday to combat COVID-19, which has killed 79 people in Italy and infected more than 2,500, the most in Europe.

Related Topics

Europe Italy All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief of the Naval Staff Chairs Bahria University ..

4 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrimage for citizen ..

51 minutes ago

Drink orange juice to cut obesity risk, better hea ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan National Council of the Arts arranges a p ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Wednesday 04 Mar 2020

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies power s ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.