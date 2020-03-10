UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy To Close All Ski Resorts Starting March 10 Amid Coronavirus Spread - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 01:50 AM

Italy to Close All Ski Resorts Starting March 10 Amid Coronavirus Spread - Minister

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The mountain ski season will end on Tuesday in Italy as the government has decided to close all ski resorts in the country as part of measures to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus outbreak, Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia said on Monday.

"We decided to close all ski resorts starting from Tuesday," Boccia said in a televised statement.

According to him, the country's authorities should have applied the same measures to all regions after the ski resorts were closed in Lombardy.

Italy is among the top countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases after China. To date, it has registered over 9,100 cases, of which 463 were fatal. Over 720 people have recovered.

More than 110,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide, including nearly 4,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University's virus tracker.

Related Topics

China Same Italy All From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

24 minutes ago

WHO says threat of coronavirus pandemic ‘very re ..

39 minutes ago

UN Assistant Chief for Humanitarian Affairs Schedu ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister to launch 'Data4Pakistan' portal on ..

2 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns attack on Sudanese Prime Min ..

3 hours ago

Arteta says no easy answer despite inside knowledg ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.