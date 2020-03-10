Italy to Close All Ski Resorts Starting March 10 Amid Coronavirus Spread - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The mountain ski season will end on Tuesday in Italy as the government has decided to close all ski resorts in the country as part of measures to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus outbreak, Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia said on Monday.

"We decided to close all ski resorts starting from Tuesday," Boccia said in a televised statement.

According to him, the country's authorities should have applied the same measures to all regions after the ski resorts were closed in Lombardy.

Italy is among the top countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases after China. To date, it has registered over 9,100 cases, of which 463 were fatal. Over 720 people have recovered.

More than 110,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide, including nearly 4,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University's virus tracker.