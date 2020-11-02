UrduPoint.com
Italy To Close Museums, Shopping Malls On Weekend In New Anti-COVID-19 Measures - Conte

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Italy to Close Museums, Shopping Malls on Weekend in New Anti-COVID-19 Measures - Conte

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) ENOA, Italy, November 2 (Sputnik), Anastasia Levchenko - Italian government is mulling additional anti-COVID-19 measures that envisage shutting down of shopping malls on non-working days, the closure of exhibitions and museums, as well as limiting the allowed number of passengers in public transport by half, Italian Prime Minister GENOA (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) iuseppe Conte said on Monday in his address to the Chamber of Deputies.

Conte told lawmakers that the proposed legislation would divide all regions in three categories depending on the level of contagion risk.

"For the whole national territory where a high level of risks will be present, we intend to intervene only with some specific measures that would contribute to strengthening the containment of the virus and slowing down contagions.

We will close shopping malls on festive days and pre-festive days with an exclusion to pharmacies, food stores, tobacco stands and newsstands inside the malls," Conte said.

He added that gaming machines everywhere, as well as museums and exhibitions would be closed.

"We also envisage limiting public transportation capacity to 50 percent and finally we are going to introduce limits on movements to and from the regions that represent high risk coefficient, except for work, health and other essential reasons," Conte said.

Moreover, the government is considering the possibility of putting secondary schools fully on distance learning, the prime minister noted.

At the moment, measures introduced by the decree of October 24 are in force in Italy. They envisage closure of the bars and restaurants at 6 p. m. and a curfew starting at 9 p. m.

