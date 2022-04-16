Italy to Close Ports to Russian Vessels Starting Sunday - Reports

Italy will close its ports to Russian ships starting this Sunday, including those that have changed their flag since February 24, Italian media reported on Saturday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) Italy will close its ports to Russian ships starting this Sunday, including those that have changed their flag since February 24, Italian media reported on Saturday.

Last week, the European Union agreed on the fifth package of anti-Russian sanctions over Ukraine, which include a ban on access to EU ports for ships under the Russian flag. Romania also banned Russian-flagged vessels from entering Romanian ports except for humanitarian emergency purposes and energy transit starting Sunday.

According to newspaper La Stampa, citing the country's port authority, the vessels that are currently staying at Italian ports will have to leave immediately after concluding their commercial activities.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian troops. In response, the West and its allies rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.