UrduPoint.com

Italy To Close Ports To Russian Vessels Starting Sunday - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2022 | 06:53 PM

Italy to Close Ports to Russian Vessels Starting Sunday - Reports

Italy will close its ports to Russian ships starting this Sunday, including those that have changed their flag since February 24, Italian media reported on Saturday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) Italy will close its ports to Russian ships starting this Sunday, including those that have changed their flag since February 24, Italian media reported on Saturday.

Last week, the European Union agreed on the fifth package of anti-Russian sanctions over Ukraine, which include a ban on access to EU ports for ships under the Russian flag. Romania also banned Russian-flagged vessels from entering Romanian ports except for humanitarian emergency purposes and energy transit starting Sunday.

According to newspaper La Stampa, citing the country's port authority, the vessels that are currently staying at Italian ports will have to leave immediately after concluding their commercial activities.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian troops. In response, the West and its allies rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Luhansk Donetsk Italy Romania February Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Estonian Defense Minister Admits Futility of Econo ..

Estonian Defense Minister Admits Futility of Economic Sanctions Against Russia

7 minutes ago
 Fuel-laden ship sinks off Tunisia coast

Fuel-laden ship sinks off Tunisia coast

8 minutes ago
 Italian Police Identify 3 Suspects Behind Online T ..

Italian Police Identify 3 Suspects Behind Online Threats Against Foreign Ministe ..

8 minutes ago
 DC, ROs discuss local body polls' arrangements

DC, ROs discuss local body polls' arrangements

8 minutes ago
 NHMP striving to minimize accidents on motorways, ..

NHMP striving to minimize accidents on motorways, highways

8 minutes ago
 Dist admin recover 1500 wheat bags from factory

Dist admin recover 1500 wheat bags from factory

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.