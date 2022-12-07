UrduPoint.com

Italy To Continue Providing Military Support For Ukraine - Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Italy to Continue Providing Military Support for Ukraine - Defense Minister

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022)   Italy will continue to provide assistance to Kiev within the framework of NATO decisions, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto confirmed on Wednesday.

"Italy will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine within the framework of the decisions of the alliance in the terms and in the ways to be determined. However, I assure you that there will be no new (government) decree (approving a new package of assistance) until the end of the year," the minister was quoted as saying by an Italian news agency.

The head of the Defense Ministry added that Ukraine's main requests mainly referred to the equipment that can be used during power outages, such as electric generators.

Last Thursday, the Italian Council of Ministers adopted a special decree that provides for the continuation of various assistance to Ukraine in 2023, including the supply of weapons. The need and timing of sending the sixth package of military assistance to Ukraine will be determined by the government later. The list of military equipment sent by the country is confidential.

The Russian Foreign Ministry previously sent a note to NATO countries, indicating that they were "playing with fire" by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons did not contribute to the success of peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.

Related Topics

NATO Fire Ukraine Russia Kiev Alliance Italy Government

Recent Stories

UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ..

UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for â€˜Prime Minister Flood Heroes ..

1 hour ago
 Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for a ..

Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for additional two days a week

1 hour ago
 PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Gov ..

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Government Departments

4 hours ago
 Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaud ..

Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaudhary Moonis Elahi on Twitter

5 hours ago
 PM urges world to take note of rising religious ha ..

PM urges world to take note of rising religious hatred in India

5 hours ago
 LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.