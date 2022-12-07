Italy to Continue Providing Military Support for Ukraine - Defense Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Italy will continue to provide assistance to Kiev within the framework of NATO decisions, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto confirmed on Wednesday.

"Italy will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine within the framework of the decisions of the alliance in the terms and in the ways to be determined. However, I assure you that there will be no new (government) decree (approving a new package of assistance) until the end of the year," the minister was quoted as saying by an Italian news agency.

The head of the Defense Ministry added that Ukraine's main requests mainly referred to the equipment that can be used during power outages, such as electric generators.

Last Thursday, the Italian Council of Ministers adopted a special decree that provides for the continuation of various assistance to Ukraine in 2023, including the supply of weapons. The need and timing of sending the sixth package of military assistance to Ukraine will be determined by the government later. The list of military equipment sent by the country is confidential.

The Russian Foreign Ministry previously sent a note to NATO countries, indicating that they were "playing with fire" by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons did not contribute to the success of peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.