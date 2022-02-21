UrduPoint.com

Italy To Coordinate On Russia Sanctions With Allies - Foreign Minister

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Monday that Rome would coordinate on the issue of imposing sanctions against Russia with allies, but the search for a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine means an attempt to avoid them

"We are watching the movement of Russian troops on the border with great concern, these military operations are alarming, and we hope for their easing in order to reduce tensions and make a diplomatic solution possible.

We must avoid a war that would have a devastating effect on Europe," he said.

"The work we are doing on a diplomatic solution means avoiding the imposition of sanctions. In general, I do not rule out other EU actions in the coming days to promote a diplomatic solution. At the moment, showing the unity of the EU is a key point, including for containment in the face of a possible invasion and war," he told reporters on the sidelines of the EU foreign ministers council in Brussels.

