(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Italy, the partner country of the 2021 edition of Russia's industrial fair Innoprom, is set to showcase at the event a rich cultural program including exhibits and an opera gala, in addition to a packed business agenda, Fabio Mastrangelo, a famous Italian-born conductor living in Russia, told Sputnik

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Italy, the partner country of the 2021 edition of Russia's industrial fair Innoprom, is set to showcase at the event a rich cultural program including exhibits and an opera gala, in addition to a packed business agenda, Fabio Mastrangelo, a famous Italian-born conductor living in Russia, told Sputnik.

Italy is represented at Innoprom by a large delegation of over 50 companies with advanced technological expertise. Italian Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti leads the national delegation.

"In addition to technology, Italy is bringing a part of its cultural heritage. On July 6, as part of the extended program of Innoprom, the Sverdlovsk Philharmonic [concert hall] will host a first-rate opera gala. Together with the prestigious symphony orchestra of one of Russia's most respected musical institutions local audiences, as well as business and official guests of Innoprom, will have a chance to enjoy the mastery of three Italian opera stars, who are regularly heard in the most coveted theaters and concert halls around the globe," Mastrangelo said.

Famous soprano Daniela Schillaci, tenor Angelo Fiore, and baritone Ivan Inverardi would perform arias and duets, including Giacomo Puccini's "La bohème" and Giuseppe Verdi's "Il trovatore" conducted by the maestro.

This musical addition is a brainchild of the Italian ambassador to Russia, Pasquale Terracciano, and Daniela Rizzi, the director of the Italian Cultural Institute in Moscow, the artist explained.

"This unique opportunity has been facilitated by the partnership with Italy's largest insurance company Generali Russia & CIS," Mastrangelo added.

The cultural program will also feature an exhibition dedicated to Leonardo da Vinci, showcasing his original drawings, as well as mechanisms created based on the polymath's sketches, according to the renowned conductor.

Innoprom is an annual fair held in Yekaterinburg since 2010. It includes such activities as exhibitions, congresses, online sessions and workshops. The 2021 edition is running from Monday to Thursday.