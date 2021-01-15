UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy To Declare Most Regions Medium-Risk Zones Amid Spread Of COVID-19 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 08:28 PM

Italy to Declare Most Regions Medium-Risk Zones Amid Spread of COVID-19 - Reports

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza will sign a decree declaring most of the country's regions as COVID-19 orange zones, which means a medium-level risk of the virus' spread, the Ansa news agency reported on Friday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza will sign a decree declaring most of the country's regions as COVID-19 orange zones, which means a medium-level risk of the virus' spread, the Ansa news agency reported on Friday, citing sources.

Italy uses a regional tier system to impose targeted COVID-19 restrictions due to different levels of infection rates. Bars and restaurants are open until only 6 p.m. local time in yellow zones and closed in orange zones. Meanwhile, red zones, meaning high-risk areas, envision the closure of all non-essential shops in addition to bars and restaurants.

According to Ansa, most of the country will be declared orange zones, while Lombardy, which remains the hardest-hit region in Italy, and Sicily will be classified as red zones as of Sunday.

At the moment, most regions are classified as yellow zones except for five, including Sicily and Lombardy.

To date, Italy has confirmed over 2.3 million COVID-19 cases, including more than 80,000 deaths and nearly 1.7 million recoveries.

Related Topics

Orange Italy Sunday All Million P

Recent Stories

Multan Press Club thanks CM Buzdar for resolving p ..

3 minutes ago

Bid to smuggle 9600 grams cannabis foiled

3 minutes ago

Bullet riddled body recovered from Ring Road

3 minutes ago

Medical professionals are national heroes: Governo ..

6 minutes ago

NATO Remains Ready for Dialogue After Russia's Exi ..

6 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 15 Jan 2021

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.