Italy to Declare Most Regions Medium-Risk Zones Amid Spread of COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza will sign a decree declaring most of the country's regions as COVID-19 orange zones, which means a medium-level risk of the virus' spread, the Ansa news agency reported on Friday, citing sources.

Italy uses a regional tier system to impose targeted COVID-19 restrictions due to different levels of infection rates. Bars and restaurants are open until only 6 p.m. local time in yellow zones and closed in orange zones. Meanwhile, red zones, meaning high-risk areas, envision the closure of all non-essential shops in addition to bars and restaurants.

According to Ansa, most of the country will be declared orange zones, while Lombardy, which remains the hardest-hit region in Italy, and Sicily will be classified as red zones as of Sunday.

At the moment, most regions are classified as yellow zones except for five, including Sicily and Lombardy.

To date, Italy has confirmed over 2.3 million COVID-19 cases, including more than 80,000 deaths and nearly 1.7 million recoveries.