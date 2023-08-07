Open Menu

Italy To Evacuate 1,200 Scouts From South Korea Due To Typhoon Threat - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 10:28 PM

Italy will evacuate 1,200 Italian nationals taking part at the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea due to the powerful Typhoon Khanun heading toward the Korean Peninsula, the country's foreign ministry said on Monday

"The Italian embassy in Seoul, in agreement with the Italian Foreign Ministry and in constant contact with the local authorities, continues to monitor the conditions of the 1,200 participants who make up the Italian quota. Our compatriots are fine and have not complained of any critical issues," the ministry said in a statement.

The evacuation is set to start on Tuesday, the ministry added.

Over the past few days, extreme weather has complicated the participation of over 50,000 scouts at the 25th World Scout Jamboree on South Korea's west coast.

The Korean government ordered on Monday to transfer the scouts by buses to university campuses in the metropolitan area of Seoul and other locations in the country.

Last week, the Italian Foreign Ministry said that a heatwave was pushing temperatures at the event's site up to dangerous levels, which caused some participants to feel unwell. The situation was under control, the ministry added.

The World Scout Jamboree is an event of the World Organization of the Scout Movement, attended by tens of thousands of Scouts from all over the world, aged 14 to 17. South Korea is hosting the event from August 1-12, 2023.

