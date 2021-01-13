UrduPoint.com
Italy To Extend COVID-19 State Of Emergency Until April 30 - Health Minister

The Italian government intends to extend the state of emergency due to COVID-19 until April 30, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Wednesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The Italian government intends to extend the state of emergency due to COVID-19 until April 30, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Wednesday.

"When all parameters are simultaneously deteriorating, we are obligated to take new measures. The government considers it inevitable to extend the state of emergency until April 30," Speranza said, speaking in the chamber of deputies of the national parliament while presenting a report on the situation.

Speranza said that the coming weeks and months would be very difficult, and COVID-19 might hit the country again, calling for the largest vaccination campaign in modern history.

The emergency regime was first introduced on January 2020 for six months to combat the spread of the coronavirus after the first cases of the disease were detected among foreign tourists on the national territory. On July 31, the regime was extended until October15, and later, until January 31, 2021.

