Mon 31st August 2020 | 07:32 PM

Italy to Go Ahead With Reopening Schools Despite COVID-19-Positive Teacher - Reports

The Italian government has stood by its decision to reopen schools after a high school in northern Italy was forced to shutter over a COVID-19 infection, media reported Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The Italian government has stood by its decision to reopen schools after a high school in northern Italy was forced to shutter over a COVID-19 infection, media reported Monday.

According to Italy's ANSA news agency, six students were isolated and the rest of the pupils were forced to stay at home after a high school teacher tested positive for COVID-19 in the lakeside town of Verbania in the northwestern Piedmont region.

Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte maintained that reopening schools was the government's "top priority," ANSA reported.

"We will do all we can to reopen schools on time," Conte was quoted as saying.

The next school year in Italy will begin September 14, but many schools have reopened to give catch-up lessons to material missed earlier in the year due to the pandemic.

Italy's coronavirus nightmare had seemed over, with daily new cases dwindling down to the hundreds, but the latter half of August has seen the number creep back up past the 1,000 mark. There have been nearly 270,000 cases of infection registered, with nearly 35,500 deaths as a result in Italy.

Countries around the world have been grappling with the prospect of reopening schools, a vital sector of the economy and public life, with the new realities of the pandemic.

