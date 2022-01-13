UrduPoint.com

Italy To Hold State Ceremony For Late European Parliament President David

Published January 13, 2022

Italy will hold a state ceremony for David Sassoli, president of the European Parliament, who died early Tuesday at the age of 65

ROME, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Italy will hold a state ceremony for David Sassoli, president of the European Parliament, who died early Tuesday at the age of 65.

The Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Mario Draghi, decided to hold the ceremony.The Florence-born journalist-turned-politician was hospitalized Dec.

26 in Italy, his office said Monday, because of "a serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system."The ceremony will be held Friday at the Church of Santa Maria degli Angeli in Rome.Apart from Italian officials, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are expected to attend the funeral.

In September, Sassoli was admitted to a hospital with pneumonia and was unable to chair the plenary sessions and attend high-level meetings.

