Italy To Host First G7 Summit On AI Next Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Italy to host first G7 summit on AI next year

ROME, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) -- Italy will host a major conference on artificial intelligence (AI) next year when it takes over the rotating presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) countries, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday.

"We want a technology that guarantees both inclusion and equality," Meloni said at a press briefing at the AI Safety Summit in the United Kingdom.

"Artificial intelligence will be one of the themes at the center of next year's Italian presidency of the G7," Meloni said on social media.

The AI meeting next year in Italy will be the first time for AI to be discussed at the G7 level. Its exact date and location will be announced at a later date.

