Italy To Impose Quarantine On EU Arrivals: Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 02:51 PM

Italy to impose quarantine on EU arrivals: ministry

Italy will impose a five-day quarantine on travellers arriving from other EU countries, a source in the health ministry said Tuesday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Italy will impose a five-day quarantine on travellers arriving from other EU countries, a source in the health ministry said Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear when the rule would come into effect. The measure will require a negative coronavirus test before departing for Italy and a second after the five days of self-isolation.

More Stories From World

