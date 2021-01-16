Italy to increase borrowing to help virus-hit firms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Italian government said Friday it would seek to borrow an extra 32 billion euros ($39 billion) to help businesses hurt by coronavirus restrictions

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ):The Italian government said Friday it would seek to borrow an extra 32 billion euros ($39 billion) to help businesses hurt by coronavirus restrictions.

In a statement issued overnight after a cabinet meeting, it said the money would be used to offer "further help" to businesses and citizens "worst hit by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic".

Parliament would have to approve the new request but this is seen as a formality despite the political crisis threatening the government's survival.

Former premier Matteo Renzi, who this week pulled out of the ruling coalition, said his Italia Viva party would back any proposal to help virus-hit businesses.

Italy was the first country in Europe to have been overwhelmed by the pandemic, which has left almost 81,000 people dead and plunged the economy into recession.

In a quarterly bulletin on Friday, the Bank of Italy said the economy was not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels before 2023.

After a 9.2-per-cent drop in 2020, gross domestic product (GDP) was projected to grow by 3.5 per cent in 2021, 3.8 per cent in 2022, and 2.3 per cent in 2023, the bank said.

Italy's public finances, already stretched before the pandemic, have worsened dramatically.

Official data earlier this month showed the public deficit in the third quarter of 2020 stood at 9.4 per cent of GDP, compared to 2.2 per cent in the same period of 2019.

However, Italy is one of the major beneficiaries of a huge European Union recovery fund, expecting loans and grants worth around 220 billion euros.

- Red zone restrictions - Meanwhile, Health Minister Roberto Speranza announced Friday tighter regional coronavirus rules in response to worsening virus statistics.

The northern region of Lombardy, comprising Milan, the island of Sicily and the autonomous province of South Tyrol will become "red zones" with only supermarkets, pharmacies and other stores selling basic necessities left open.

Another nine of Italy's 20 regions including Lazio, which includes Rome, were due to move up from "yellow" to "orange" zones, to make a total of 12 in that category.

In orange areas, restaurants and bars are closed except for take-away and delivery, as in red zones, but shops are open.

A nighttime curfew remains in effect throughout the country from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am and gyms, pools and theatres remain closed.

But museums were due to reopen, only on weekdays, in the few lower risk "yellow" regions, including Tuscany, Sardinia and Campania.