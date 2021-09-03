Italy to Introduce COVID-19 Booster Shots By End of September - Health Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The Italian vaccination campaign will begin to administer third doses of coronavirus vaccines to citizens with poor immune response in late September, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Thursday.

"We are discussing third vaccine doses at this time. This dialogue will lead to the use of the third dose, it will begin in September, by the end of this month, and will begin with people with very weak immune response. This recommendation came in a few hours ago from the European Medicines Agency, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, and the European authorities, and our Scientific Technical Committee agrees with this instruction," Speranza told a press conference.

Italy will be able to meet the target of 80% of its population vaccinated by the end of this month, Prime Minister Mario Draghi is convinced.

"The vaccination campaign is going well, and 80% of the population will be vaccinated by the end of September.

Today we have fully vaccinated 70% [of the population aged over 12] and I am sure that by the end of September we will reach the level of 80%. This is important for the restoration of production and the resumption of school classes," he said at a press conference after a cabinet meeting.

The prime minister also expressed support for those suffering insults from opponents of the vaccination campaign and said the government was considering an expansion of the COVID-19 passes with a QR code, containing information about vaccinations or recent recoveries from the virus, for bmore categories of workers and services.

In early August, the Italian government made health passes mandatory for attending bars, restaurants, and mass events.

As of Thursday, Italy has confirmed over 4.5 million COVID-19 cases and 129,352 related fatalities.�