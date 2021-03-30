Italy to Introduce Mandatory 5-Day Quarantine for All Arrivals From EU Nations - Sources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Italy will introduce a mandatory five-day quarantine for all arrivals from other countries of the European Union, sources from the Italian Health Ministry told reporters on Tuesday.

An exception to the new rules will be made for people who travel for some necessary reasons or due to urgent circumstances.

According to the sources, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza will sign a relevant executive order later on Tuesday. Its validity period has not yet been disclosed.

The rules will require those leaving an EU state for Italy to undergo a coronavirus test and repeat the test at the end of the quarantine period.

So far, the mandatory quarantine rule has been in place only for those arriving in Italy from outside the European Union.